Do you remember these Mansfield nightclubs?

Here is a list of some of the favourite venues from years gone by.

How many do you remember?

Brunels: Late-night bar Brunels, on Station Road, was in a building that had been converted from the original railway station in Mansfield. Closing in the 1990s, the building remained unused for many years afterwards.

Venue 44 catered for Vibealite, Renaissance and Happy Hardcore fans in their hundreds back in the day. It was demolished in 2010.

Digby’s: The life and soul of the 1980s was Digby’s – which later became Valentino’s.

Harvey’s: This was the place to be if you were into indie or the alternative music scene. Harvey’s was later called the Rock Shop – from rock and metal to live bands, this was the alternative place to be in the late 80s and early 90s.

Limo’s: Limited Editions was a clubbing hotspot in the 1990s – and not to forget about The Yard, which was also part of the building. This later became Ten before the building closed down completely in the early noughties.

Palais de Danse: The early ’90s saw people partying at the ‘Palais’, which was converted from a former ballroom, dining area and bingo hall. This later became Coyote Wild and Oi.

The Village: This place was labelled as the biggest nightclub venue in Mansfield in the 1990s. And not to forget The Cavern part of the club was renowned as a bit of a ‘grab-a-granny’ joint among younger generations.

Valentino’s: Opening in 1986, Valentino’s was THE place to go in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The Clumber Street club was later known as Illusions.

Venue 44: From techno to drum and bass - Venue 44 was the place to rave all night long.

What are your memories of these places? What was your favourite, and why?

We’d love to hear your tales of these iconic venues. Email [email protected]