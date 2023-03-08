Digging deep with 18 retro mining photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Mar 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 17:07 BST
Mansfield and Ashfield are proud districts with a long-standing mining heritage.

From collieries, mining strikes, community galas to the coalmining industry – check out these 15 retro photos of the mining community from your Chad archives.

The end of an era at Bilsthorpe Colliery on March 27, 1997.

1. Bilsthorpe

The end of an era at Bilsthorpe Colliery on March 27, 1997. Photo: Mansfield Chad

1984 Miners' strike - Goldthorpe Colliery Pickets at Blidworth Colliery.

2. Pickets

1984 Miners' strike - Goldthorpe Colliery Pickets at Blidworth Colliery. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Pleasley miners celebrate results from the production year 1981/82.

3. Pleasley pit

Pleasley miners celebrate results from the production year 1981/82. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Mansfield Colliery, March 1988. Miners have a drink in the welfare after their last shift.

4. Mansfield miners

Mansfield Colliery, March 1988. Miners have a drink in the welfare after their last shift. Photo: Mansfield Chad

