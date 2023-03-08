Digging deep with 18 retro mining photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

From collieries, mining strikes, community galas to the coalmining industry – check out these 15 retro photos of the mining community from your Chad archives.
1. Bilsthorpe
The end of an era at Bilsthorpe Colliery on March 27, 1997. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Pickets
1984 Miners' strike - Goldthorpe Colliery Pickets at Blidworth Colliery. Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Pleasley pit
Pleasley miners celebrate results from the production year 1981/82. Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Mansfield miners
Mansfield Colliery, March 1988. Miners have a drink in the welfare after their last shift. Photo: Mansfield Chad