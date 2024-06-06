Pictured are some of the junior gymnasts who trained with Mansfield's Olympic Gymnastic Club in 2011.Pictured are some of the junior gymnasts who trained with Mansfield's Olympic Gymnastic Club in 2011.
Digging deep for others: 25 great pictures showing Mansfield and Ashfield's community spirit down the years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
This retro gallery throws the spotlight on life across our area between 2007 and 2011.

It features plenty of cracking pictures showing locals doing their bit for charity and community groups working hard to improve the area.

Pupils from High Oakham School, Mansfield's Olympic Gymnastic Club and Brunts School also make an appearance.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

You can get more retro content here.

Peter Gregory, manager of Boots in Sutton gets a soaking by a member of staff, Hannah Walton in aid of Children in Need.

1. Children in Need 2009

Peter Gregory, manager of Boots in Sutton gets a soaking by a member of staff, Hannah Walton in aid of Children in Need. Photo: lizzi lathrop

Daisy Wilson enjoys a teddy bear's picnic at the Carousel under 5's pre-school nursery in Sutton in 2009.

2. Teddy bear's picnic

Daisy Wilson enjoys a teddy bear's picnic at the Carousel under 5's pre-school nursery in Sutton in 2009. Photo: lizzi lathrop

Pictured is Rebecca Hill aged 13 from Mansfield in 2011.

3. Mansfield's Olympic Gymnastic Club

Pictured is Rebecca Hill aged 13 from Mansfield in 2011. Photo: Jane Hilton

Nina Dauban, right, chief executive of Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, presents Beacon Project manager Carmela South with a £1,000 cheque from their Surviving Winter Appeal, also pictured are volunteers for the St. John's Church centre are Celia Deberry, Nora Bestwick, Ashley Andrews and Val Starbuck.

4. Nottinghamshire Community Foundation

Nina Dauban, right, chief executive of Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, presents Beacon Project manager Carmela South with a £1,000 cheque from their Surviving Winter Appeal, also pictured are volunteers for the St. John's Church centre are Celia Deberry, Nora Bestwick, Ashley Andrews and Val Starbuck. Photo: Anne Shelley

