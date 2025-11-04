COUNTDOWN: Get in the spirit with a look back at festive Mansfield markets from Christmas past

Now the dark nights are here and the shops are stocking up with festive gifts we thought we would tentatively dip a toe into the Christmas content and find some seasonal snaps from Christmas past.
Check out these images from Christmas markets in Mansfield in 2021 and 2022.
1. Christmas is coming
2. Flower power
Mansfield Christmas market. Neil Anthoney at the The Plant stop market stall by Michele and Neil Anthoney in 2021. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Festive tipple
Mansfield Christmas market. Richard Soar from the Tom Said micro pub and Dancing Anchor Gins in 2021. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Perfect present
Mansfield Christmas market. Karen Parr - McHenrys in 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre