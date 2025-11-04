Christmas at Woburn Safari Park

COUNTDOWN: Get in the spirit with a look back at festive Mansfield markets from Christmas past

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:48 GMT
Walking around a Christmas market sipping on mulled wine and stocking up on festive gifts is the perfect way to soak up the seasonal spirit.

Now the dark nights are here and the shops are stocking up with festive gifts we thought we would tentatively dip a toe into the Christmas content and find some seasonal snaps from Christmas past.

Check out these images from Christmas markets in Mansfield in 2021 and 2022.

1. Christmas is coming

Mansfield Christmas market. Neil Anthoney at the The Plant stop market stall by Michele and Neil Anthoney in 2021.

2. Flower power

Mansfield Christmas market. Neil Anthoney at the The Plant stop market stall by Michele and Neil Anthoney in 2021. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mansfield Christmas market. Richard Soar from the Tom Said micro pub and Dancing Anchor Gins in 2021.

3. Festive tipple

Mansfield Christmas market. Richard Soar from the Tom Said micro pub and Dancing Anchor Gins in 2021. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mansfield Christmas market. Karen Parr - McHenrys in 2022.

4. Perfect present

Mansfield Christmas market. Karen Parr - McHenrys in 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

