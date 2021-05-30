Who were your favourite landlords over the years?

Cheers! 13 great retro photos of Mansfield and Ashfield pub landlords

It’s set to be a sizzling Bank Holiday weekend and with the sun shining and temperatures rising where better place to relax than in a beer garden.

And in our latest retro series we celebrate the tireless work of Mansfield and Ashfield’s pub landlords, who will be busy over the holiday weekend pulling thousands of pints for thirsty locals.

Click through our latest gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Cheers . . .

1. Alf Martin

Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street in Mansfield from 1996 to 2014.

Photo: Alf Martin

2. Tommy Emms

Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, during the 60s and 70s. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his younger years.

Photo: Angie Roche

3. Barbara and Esmond Roberts

'Barb and Ez' as they were affectionately known ran a number of pubs in Mansfield, such as The Wheatsheaf, The Sir John Cockle, The Black Bull and The Rushley, even returning from retirement on a number of occasions.

Photo: B Roberts

4. Peter and Dora Stevenson

Peter and Dora Stevenson were landlord and landlady of the Dial Hotel in Mansfield Market Place from 1957 to 1978.

Photo: Peter Stevenson

