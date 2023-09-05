News you can trust since 1952
A Royal Wedding street party takes place on Mansfield's Beresford Street in 1981

Check out these retro pictures looking at Royal moments in Mansfield - including celebrations marking the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer and the visits of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III in his younger days

This retro gallery takes us back to the 1970’s up to the modern era as we look back at Royal celebrations in Mansfield and Ashfield.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Jan 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST

We’ve got plenty of snaps of when our former Queen Elizabeth came to town in 1977.

We look at some the street parties held in the area to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles (later Charles III) and Lady Diana Spencer, which took place on Wednesday, 29 July 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Prince Charles, now the King, also seemed to enjoy his moment in Mansfield when he came to town back in 1994.

You can check out plenty more local retro galleries here.

The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977

1. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977 Photo: Staff Photographer

The Queen chats to the gathered crowds.

2. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

The Queen chats to the gathered crowds. Photo: Staff Photographer

The Queen accepts a gift during her Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977.

3. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

The Queen accepts a gift during her Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: Staff Photographer

Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen.

4. The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977

Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen. Photo: Staff Photographer

