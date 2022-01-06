This picture was taken in 1973 - can you spot anyone you know?
Check out these retro photographs of Mansfield General Hospital

We are heading back to Mansfield General Hospital which closed its doors in 1992, eventually being demolished in 2013.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:12 pm

Following on from our series of pictures showing the eerie site just prior to demolition, we have searched the archives to find pictures to show what the hospital was like in its heyday.

Have a look through this gallery to see the hospital in the 1960s through to the 1990s.

1. Mansfield General Hospital

Mansfield General Hospital as it looked in 1980 - do you remember it like this?

Photo: Chad

2. Mansfield General Hospital Last Day

Closing the doors for the final time on September 13, 1992.

Photo: Chad

3. Daffodil Ladies

Daffodil Ladies receiving their 10 year badges at Mansfield General Hospital in October 1981

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Unveiling

Do you recognise these gentlemen unveiling this plaque?

Photo: Chad

