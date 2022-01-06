Following on from our series of pictures showing the eerie site just prior to demolition, we have searched the archives to find pictures to show what the hospital was like in its heyday.

Have a look through this gallery to see the hospital in the 1960s through to the 1990s.

1. Mansfield General Hospital Mansfield General Hospital as it looked in 1980 - do you remember it like this? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Mansfield General Hospital Last Day Closing the doors for the final time on September 13, 1992. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Daffodil Ladies Daffodil Ladies receiving their 10 year badges at Mansfield General Hospital in October 1981 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Unveiling Do you recognise these gentlemen unveiling this plaque? Photo: Chad Photo Sales