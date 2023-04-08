News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
36 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
49 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Check out these cracking retro pictures showing the life of Mansfield and Ashfield and its people over the last 100 years - including a very personal Alvin Stardust performance

Our latest retro gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you these brilliant snaps that show Mansfield and Ashfield, its people and the changing face of society down the decades.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jan 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST

We’ve got images marking our area’s proud coal mining heritage, how Mansfield Market Place looked back in the 1930’s and the Stags squad for the 1968/69 season.

The gallery has a cracking pic of a budding postal worker as a schoolboy in the 1930’s, a golfer unbelievably smoking while taking a shot and the legendary Alvin Stardust.

If you have a retro picture you would like to share, email [email protected]

It was party time back in 1990 during a party to mark the closure of Mansfield Swimming Baths.

1. Mansfield Swimming Baths Closure

It was party time back in 1990 during a party to mark the closure of Mansfield Swimming Baths. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
A young letter sorter at work at King Edward Infants School's miniature post office in 1935.

2. A budding postman - 1935:

A young letter sorter at work at King Edward Infants School's miniature post office in 1935. Photo: E. Phillips

Photo Sales
1st August 1926: Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield, Nottingham on their way home from work. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images):f

3. 1st August 1926: Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield, Nottingham on their way home from work. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

1st August 1926: Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield, Nottingham on their way home from work. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images):f Photo: Central Press:f

Photo Sales
Specatators look on as Cyril Tolley, smoking a cigarette, plays a chip shot out of the sand bunker during the English Amateur Golf Championship golf tournament on 2nd May 1935 at the Notts Hollinwell Golf Club in Kirkby.

4. A smoking shot

Specatators look on as Cyril Tolley, smoking a cigarette, plays a chip shot out of the sand bunker during the English Amateur Golf Championship golf tournament on 2nd May 1935 at the Notts Hollinwell Golf Club in Kirkby. Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
MansfieldAshfieldStags