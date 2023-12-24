News you can trust since 1952
Check out these captivating pictures showing life across Nottinghamshire over the last century, including coronation celebrations for King George V in 1911

This retro gallery takes a look at life across North Nottinghamshire over the last century.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT

There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, Mansfield Town playing Arsenal nearly 100 years ago and coalminers at work.

We also have the spotlight on Ollerton, Mansfield, Worksop and tourist attractions around the county.

There is that and plenty more to enjoy.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

Arsenal Football Club centre forward J Brain breaks through opposing defences during the match against Mansfield Town at Highbury on 26th January 1929.

1. 26th January 1929: Arsenal Football Club centre forward J Brain breaks through opposing defences during the match against Mansfield at Highbury. (Photo by Harold Clements/London Express/Getty Images)

Arsenal Football Club centre forward J Brain breaks through opposing defences during the match against Mansfield Town at Highbury on 26th January 1929. Photo: Harold Clements

Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913.

2. Politics in Sutton

Welsh Liberal statesman David Lloyd George speaking at a meeting in Sutton-in-Ashfield in 1913. Photo: Central Press

A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913.

3. A day out at Welbeck Abbey

A group of crippled children prepare for a drive to Welbeck Abbey in July 1913. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Coronation celebrations in Worksop in 1911. Crowds and Children of the Wesleyan School dining at the celebrations to mark the coronation of George V.

4. Coronation celebrations 1911

Coronation celebrations in Worksop in 1911. Crowds and Children of the Wesleyan School dining at the celebrations to mark the coronation of George V. Photo: Heritage Images:cv

