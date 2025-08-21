Check out these 15 fantastic photos of Mansfield in 1986

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:57 BST
We are winding back the clock to 1986 in this retro gallery.

These pictures give a snapshot into Mansfield and surrounding areas as it was in the mid-eighties.

With nightclub openings, sports teams and special events, take a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

James Maude Foundry, on Forest Road, Mansfield, eventually closed its doors in 2004.

1. Foundry workers

James Maude Foundry, on Forest Road, Mansfield, eventually closed its doors in 2004. Photo: JPIMedia

Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe performed hits from Stage and Screen.

2. Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe

Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe performed hits from Stage and Screen. Photo: Chad

The old bus station was a hive of activity in the eighties - do you remember it like this?

3. Mansfield Bus Station

The old bus station was a hive of activity in the eighties - do you remember it like this? Photo: Chad

Did you take part in Mansfield Garden Show in 1986?

4. Mansfield Garden Show

Did you take part in Mansfield Garden Show in 1986? Photo: Chad

