Here are 14 spooky snaps from your Chad in Octobers past.
All photos featured are from the last two decades.
1. Hocus Pocus
Paul pictured with some of his visitors. Photo: Paul Haywood
2. Creepy Cuckney
Cuckney Church of England Primary School held a Halloween event in 2009. Pictured are winners of the fancy dress, pictured L to R are; Jacob Shutt, Callum Hunt, Isabel Revill, and Hannah Walters. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Kirkby's Morven Park Primary
Kirkby's Morven Park Primary year five pupils having fun at a Halloween fancy dress disco. Photo: Kirkby's Morven Park Primary
4. Spooky in Selston
Spooky Make and Bake session at Selston Parish Hall, pictured are from left Jayda Bishton, Bebe Bishton, and Chloe Bishton. Photo: Rachel Atkins
