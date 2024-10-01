Chad archive: Check out these 14 spooky pics from past Halloweens across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
As it is now October, we can officially say that spooky season is here, and the countdown to Halloween begins.

Here are 14 spooky snaps from your Chad in Octobers past.

All photos featured are from the last two decades.

Paul pictured with some of his visitors.

1. Hocus Pocus

Paul pictured with some of his visitors. Photo: Paul Haywood

Photo Sales
Cuckney Church of England Primary School held a Halloween event in 2009. Pictured are winners of the fancy dress, pictured L to R are; Jacob Shutt, Callum Hunt, Isabel Revill, and Hannah Walters.

2. Creepy Cuckney

Cuckney Church of England Primary School held a Halloween event in 2009. Pictured are winners of the fancy dress, pictured L to R are; Jacob Shutt, Callum Hunt, Isabel Revill, and Hannah Walters. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
Kirkby's Morven Park Primary year five pupils having fun at a Halloween fancy dress disco.

3. Kirkby's Morven Park Primary

Kirkby's Morven Park Primary year five pupils having fun at a Halloween fancy dress disco. Photo: Kirkby's Morven Park Primary

Photo Sales
Spooky Make and Bake session at Selston Parish Hall, pictured are from left Jayda Bishton, Bebe Bishton, and Chloe Bishton.

4. Spooky in Selston

Spooky Make and Bake session at Selston Parish Hall, pictured are from left Jayda Bishton, Bebe Bishton, and Chloe Bishton. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChadMansfieldAshfield