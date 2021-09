But do you recognise these venues, or can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

What are your memories of these places? Did you always visit one of these places? Or did you meet your husband or wife there?

We’ve love to hear your memories – email [email protected]

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. On the dance floor Very few people took cameras with them on nights out in the 1990s - much to the relief of those who were there. Photo: Andy Burton Photo Sales

2. Lighting the way A light show above the bar - but which Mansfield venue was this? Photo: Andy Burton Photo Sales

3. Throwing some shapes Nineties fashions weren't that bad, were they? Photo: Andy Burton Photo Sales

4. Crowded venue Social distancing was an unknown concept back in the Nineties. Photo: Andy Burton Photo Sales