Can you spot yourself in these retro pictures of Mansfield Brownies and Guides?

Look back at these great retro pictures and see who you can spot serving Queen and community.
Share your memories or photos of being a Rainbow, Brownie or Guide with Lucy Ball – email [email protected] to take part.
1. What are your memories of beign a Guide or Brownie in Mansfield?
What are your memories of beign a Guide or Brownie in Mansfield? Photo: jane.hilton
2. Centenary celebrations
In 2010 Nottinghamshire Girl Guiding Association unveiled a seat designed by Welsh based sculpture Gwen Heeney at Rufford Country Park as part of the Association's Centenary celebrations. County Commissioner Dee Miles and sculpture Gwen Heeney cut the ribbon assisted by a Rainbow, Brownie and Guide. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Land ahoy!
In 2010 Guides, Stacey Evans left, and Sophie Marriott were in training for the Ultimate Tall Ship Challenge. Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Dress rehearsal
In 2010 Mansfield Woodhouse's Turner Hall hosted a dress rehearsal for the scouts and guides Gang Show on Sunday as part of the centinary celebrations. Pictured from the left are; Beaver Emilia Phoenix 7, Brownie's Emily Fogwill 9 and Madison Smith 7. Photo: Jane Hilton