Can you spot yourself in these retro pictures of Mansfield Brownies and Guides?

By Lucy Ball
Published 24th Mar 2020, 15:30 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:49 BST
If you had to learn your promise and salute and had a sash full of badges for Brownies or Guides in the 2000s then there is a chance we took your picture.

Look back at these great retro pictures and see who you can spot serving Queen and community.

In 2010 Nottinghamshire Girl Guiding Association unveiled a seat designed by Welsh based sculpture Gwen Heeney at Rufford Country Park as part of the Association's Centenary celebrations. County Commissioner Dee Miles and sculpture Gwen Heeney cut the ribbon assisted by a Rainbow, Brownie and Guide.

In 2010 Nottinghamshire Girl Guiding Association unveiled a seat designed by Welsh based sculpture Gwen Heeney at Rufford Country Park as part of the Association's Centenary celebrations. County Commissioner Dee Miles and sculpture Gwen Heeney cut the ribbon assisted by a Rainbow, Brownie and Guide. Photo: Jane Hilton

In 2010 Guides, Stacey Evans left, and Sophie Marriott were in training for the Ultimate Tall Ship Challenge.

In 2010 Guides, Stacey Evans left, and Sophie Marriott were in training for the Ultimate Tall Ship Challenge. Photo: Anne Shelley

In 2010 Mansfield Woodhouse's Turner Hall hosted a dress rehearsal for the scouts and guides Gang Show on Sunday as part of the centinary celebrations. Pictured from the left are; Beaver Emilia Phoenix 7, Brownie's Emily Fogwill 9 and Madison Smith 7.

In 2010 Mansfield Woodhouse's Turner Hall hosted a dress rehearsal for the scouts and guides Gang Show on Sunday as part of the centinary celebrations. Pictured from the left are; Beaver Emilia Phoenix 7, Brownie's Emily Fogwill 9 and Madison Smith 7. Photo: Jane Hilton

