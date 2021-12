We have been searching out our readers’ footballing memories from the past five decades.

We have league and cup winners from children’s, men’s and women’s football from the seventies to the noughties.

Spot anyone you know?

1. Smith Street Smith Street Division Two winners - 2003-04 Photo: Shaun Holland Photo Sales

2. Watermill - 2002 Watermill - 2002 cup winners with their trophy Photo: Martin Wilkinson Photo Sales

3. Derwent Rangers under-16's Derwent Rangers Under-16's from 1995-96 Photo: Richard Candlin Photo Sales

4. Oakham United FC This 1972 picture of Oakham United FC is a blast from the past. The team folded in 1996. Photo: Oakham United FC Photo Sales