Can you spot yourself in these retro photographs of Mansfield cattle market?

Originally located on West Gate around the old market cross, 1877 saw a new purpose-built cattle market opened next to Titchfield Park.

The cattle market was initially held on the second Thursday of each month, and was a popular attraction over the decades.

The market closed in December 1988 and the site was eventually developed into what stands in its place today – Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex.

Did you visit this popular attraction over the years?

We have trawled the archives for pictures of the cattle market over the years – have a look through and see if you can spot yourself.

