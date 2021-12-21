Can you spot any familiar faces visiting in the 70s?
Can you spot yourself in these retro photographs of Mansfield cattle market?

Mansfield held a regular cattle market in the town, which first started in 1806 until its eventual closure an impressive 182 years later.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 3:36 pm

Originally located on West Gate around the old market cross, 1877 saw a new purpose-built cattle market opened next to Titchfield Park.

The cattle market was initially held on the second Thursday of each month, and was a popular attraction over the decades.

The market closed in December 1988 and the site was eventually developed into what stands in its place today – Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex.

Did you visit this popular attraction over the years?

We have trawled the archives for pictures of the cattle market over the years – have a look through and see if you can spot yourself.

MORE RETRO

1. Family outing

The cattle market was a popular family attraction - did you used to visit?

Photo: Chad

2. Busy

The cattle market was a popular attraction which was busy every week until its closure.

Photo: Chad

3. Browsing

The cattle market was on land which is today occupied by Water Meadows - do you remember it being there?

Photo: Chad

4. Trophy time

The prize-giving was a highlight of the cattle market for many

Photo: Chad

