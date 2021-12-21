Can you spot yourself in these retro photographs of Mansfield cattle market?

Originally located on West Gate around the old market cross, 1877 saw a new purpose-built cattle market opened next to Titchfield Park.
The cattle market was initially held on the second Thursday of each month, and was a popular attraction over the decades.
The market closed in December 1988 and the site was eventually developed into what stands in its place today – Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex.
Did you visit this popular attraction over the years?
We have trawled the archives for pictures of the cattle market over the years – have a look through and see if you can spot yourself.
A message from the Editor:
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.
You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.
Click here to subscribe