BONFIRE RETRO: A look back at firework displays in Mansfield over the years

By Kate Mason
Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Reignite your memory with this charming selection of images from firework festivities of years gone by in Mansfield.

Here are a selection of bonfire night pictures taken in 2016 and 2017 – Do you recognise anyone from these photos?

Enjoy stepping back in time with this selection of images from firework events in Mansfield in 2016 and 2017. Pictured is Abby-Rose Hurrell on a fairground ride at the Debdale Lane Sports Ground on Saturday in 2016.

1. Fun of the fair

Enjoy stepping back in time with this selection of images from firework events in Mansfield in 2016 and 2017. Pictured is Abby-Rose Hurrell on a fairground ride at the Debdale Lane Sports Ground on Saturday in 2016. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Mansfield Woodhouse firework event. Two year olds, Freddie Orr and Austin Greasley enjoy a fairground ride at Debdale Lane Sports Ground in 2016.

2. Horse power

Mansfield Woodhouse firework event. Two year olds, Freddie Orr and Austin Greasley enjoy a fairground ride at Debdale Lane Sports Ground in 2016. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Mansfield Woodhouse firework event in 2016.

3. Community spirit

Mansfield Woodhouse firework event in 2016. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Mansfield Woodhouse firework event. Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest, Amy Beilby, pictured after her countdown to the firework display in Mansfield Woodhouse in 2016.

4. Miss Mansfield

Mansfield Woodhouse firework event. Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest, Amy Beilby, pictured after her countdown to the firework display in Mansfield Woodhouse in 2016. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice