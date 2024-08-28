Back to school: Check out these 15 retro snaps of Mansfield and Ashfield students through the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Aug 2024, 13:04 BST
As students prepare to return to school in September, it's an ideal time to look back on older school snaps from across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Do you recognise anyone from your Chad school archives?

Relay running with a difference at a Newgate Lane School sports day in 1965.

1. Newgate Lane School

Relay running with a difference at a Newgate Lane School sports day in 1965. Photo: National World

Great Britain Gymnastics team member Becky Downie helps Foundation stage children from the Northfield Primary School with their press-ups during a visit back in 2011.

2. Northfield Primary School

Great Britain Gymnastics team member Becky Downie helps Foundation stage children from the Northfield Primary School with their press-ups during a visit back in 2011. Photo: Anne Shelley

The 1973 Harvest Festival at Samuel Barlow School.

3. Harvest festival

The 1973 Harvest Festival at Samuel Barlow School. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Quarrydale school pupils held an evening of celebration in 2007. Picture shows some of the trophy winners along with guest Richard Marriott (ex pupil) far left.

4. Quarrydale school

Quarrydale school pupils held an evening of celebration in 2007. Picture shows some of the trophy winners along with guest Richard Marriott (ex pupil) far left. Photo: Angela Ward

