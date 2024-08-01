'August slipped away into a moment in time': 13 retro Mansfield and Ashfield summer snaps

As Taylor Swift said in her song ‘August’: “But I can see us lost in the memory / August slipped away into a moment in time” — which is definitely the case here.
These photos feel like they were taken yesterday…
1. 2007
Ashfield Vet Frank Flynn, set to take part in a fundraising event for Dogs for the Disabled. Frank is pictured with Ken Heathcote of Kirkby and his Dog For The Disabled, Petra, who was 3 in this photo. Photo: Jane Hilton
2. August birthday
Mansfield Lauren Greasley who celebrated her eighth birthday on August 8, 2008. This year, Lauren turns 24 on this August 8. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. 2009 charity jump
Sutton's King and Miller staff took part in a charity sky dive in August 2009 to raise funds for The Kings Mill Hospital Robin Hood Children;s Ward, pictured are Manager Matthew Deans and Play Zone Supervisor Claire Dodds. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. 2010
Mansfield and Ashfield Link of The Chernobyl Children's Life Line visited Mansfield Fire Station in August, 2010. Chernobyl youngsters Tetyana Rudenko 10, right and Sasha Veason 12, left got dressed up for the occasion while fire fighters, Watch Manager Alan Henstock, knelt left, and Crew Manager Pete Brown, knelt right presented £452.87 from a car wash held to support the charity. Photo: Jane Hilton
