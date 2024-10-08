Kingsway Primary School Pupils, Josh Oliver and Yaneek Allen give their support to the Kirkby branch of the Royal British Legion during their launch of the annual poppy appeal in 2012.Kingsway Primary School Pupils, Josh Oliver and Yaneek Allen give their support to the Kirkby branch of the Royal British Legion during their launch of the annual poppy appeal in 2012.
Kingsway Primary School Pupils, Josh Oliver and Yaneek Allen give their support to the Kirkby branch of the Royal British Legion during their launch of the annual poppy appeal in 2012.

Ashfield retro: Here's 41 cracking retro pictures that will conjure up some great memories of school life around Kirkby and Sutton - including Kingsway Primary School, Morvern Primary School, Kirkby College, Sutton Community Academy, Mapplewells Primary School and Ashfield School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Oct 2024, 07:00 GMT
Ashfield is lucky to have some great schools and even better teachers.

They have all played a massive part in the lives of thousands and thousands of kids around the area over the years.

And in our latest gallery we throw the spotlight on schools across Ashfield and the people who bring them to life.

The pictures include community events, sporting moments and much much more.

Let us know your memories of the school via our social media channels.

And if you have a picture you’d like to share, email [email protected]

Get more local retro content, here.

Children from Morven Park Primary took part in a WWI day at Kirkby College in 2014. Pictured are Ethan March, nine, and Paige Morley, nine, with Michelle Roberts.

1. Morven Park Primary

Children from Morven Park Primary took part in a WWI day at Kirkby College in 2014. Pictured are Ethan March, nine, and Paige Morley, nine, with Michelle Roberts. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Pupils from the Kingsway Primary School get Red Nosed up for their School's fundraiser in 2013. They are from left, Callum Wilkinson, Catherine Haydon, Dylan Green, Lewis Bustard and Angel Lee.

2. Red Nose Day

Pupils from the Kingsway Primary School get Red Nosed up for their School's fundraiser in 2013. They are from left, Callum Wilkinson, Catherine Haydon, Dylan Green, Lewis Bustard and Angel Lee. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Barbara Brady, a consultant in Public Health for Nottinghamshire, presents Kirkby College pupil Brendan Arnold, with a framed certificate after he and other students made a short film to launch a competition on substance abuse. Also pictured are Joel Ball, Sophie Hill, Helena Lloyd, Hannah King, Ruby Barnfather and Jake Yeatman, with teacher Samantha Melvin and Tim Smith from Fourmost Films.

3. Kirkby College

Barbara Brady, a consultant in Public Health for Nottinghamshire, presents Kirkby College pupil Brendan Arnold, with a framed certificate after he and other students made a short film to launch a competition on substance abuse. Also pictured are Joel Ball, Sophie Hill, Helena Lloyd, Hannah King, Ruby Barnfather and Jake Yeatman, with teacher Samantha Melvin and Tim Smith from Fourmost Films. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Morvern Park Primary School's Penguin group who were taught by Mrs Pride in 2012.

4. Morvern Park Primary School

Morvern Park Primary School's Penguin group who were taught by Mrs Pride in 2012. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldSutton
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice