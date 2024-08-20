Are you among these pictures of Notts students collecting their GCSE results in years gone by?

By Lucy Ball
Published 19th Aug 2020, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
As thousands of students across the county wait for their GCSE results this week, take a trip down memory lane of when you got your results with some pictures going back more than a decade.

Who do you recognise celebrating with friends?

Thursday August 22 marks this year’s GCSE results day.

Pupils at Sherwood Hall school get their GCSE results in 2007

1. Sherwood Hall

Pupils at Sherwood Hall school get their GCSE results in 2007 Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Who can you spot picking up their GCSE results in these retro snaps?

2. Who can you spot picking up their GCSE results in these retro snaps?

Who can you spot picking up their GCSE results in these retro snaps? Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Melissa Rowe and Jade Staples on results day in 2007

3. Valley Comprehensive School

Melissa Rowe and Jade Staples on results day in 2007 Photo: Mark Fear

Photo Sales
Twins Amy Pearson and Charlotte Pearson celebrated their great GCSE results in 2007

4. Double trouble

Twins Amy Pearson and Charlotte Pearson celebrated their great GCSE results in 2007 Photo: Angela Ward

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page