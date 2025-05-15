The month of May typically marks the height of spring, associated with celebrations such as May Day and the onset of warmer weather.
In this retro gallery, we are looking back at Mays of the past in the Mansfield area.
1. May Queen of 1956
Jean Crofts May Queen of 1956 in Wellow. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Kirkby May Day
Members of Ashfield Sure Start are pictured with youngsters during the May Day Celebration held in Kirkby's Kingsway Park in 2010. From the left are: Oliver Wheeler, Laura Hurst, Maxine Dallison, Lisa Hall, Jane Gorewoda, and William Ashley. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. 2010
May Pole Dancers at Kirkby's Kingsway Park in 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Festival
May Queen Chloe Hodgson, centre, is pictured with her attendants, Harriet Rhodes on the left and Olivia Bradley, as the Morris Men’s horse joins in the photo at the Edwinstowe May Day Festival in 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson