By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Let's reflect on the Mays of the past in the Mansfield area in our latest retro gallery.

The month of May typically marks the height of spring, associated with celebrations such as May Day and the onset of warmer weather.

In this retro gallery, we are looking back at Mays of the past in the Mansfield area.

Jean Crofts May Queen of 1956 in Wellow.

1. May Queen of 1956

Jean Crofts May Queen of 1956 in Wellow. Photo: Angela Ward

Members of Ashfield Sure Start are pictured with youngsters during the May Day Celebration held in Kirkby's Kingsway Park in 2010. From the left are: Oliver Wheeler, Laura Hurst, Maxine Dallison, Lisa Hall, Jane Gorewoda, and William Ashley.

2. Kirkby May Day

Members of Ashfield Sure Start are pictured with youngsters during the May Day Celebration held in Kirkby's Kingsway Park in 2010. From the left are: Oliver Wheeler, Laura Hurst, Maxine Dallison, Lisa Hall, Jane Gorewoda, and William Ashley. Photo: Roger Grayson

May Pole Dancers at Kirkby's Kingsway Park in 2010.

3. 2010

May Pole Dancers at Kirkby's Kingsway Park in 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson

May Queen Chloe Hodgson, centre, is pictured with her attendants, Harriet Rhodes on the left and Olivia Bradley, as the Morris Men’s horse joins in the photo at the Edwinstowe May Day Festival in 2010.

4. Festival

May Queen Chloe Hodgson, centre, is pictured with her attendants, Harriet Rhodes on the left and Olivia Bradley, as the Morris Men’s horse joins in the photo at the Edwinstowe May Day Festival in 2010. Photo: Roger Grayson

