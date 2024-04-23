They have all played a massive part in the lives of thousands and thousands of kids around the area over the years.

And in our latest gallery we throw the spotlight on schools across Ashfield and the people who bring them to life.

The pictures include community events, sporting moments and much much more.

Pupils, Josh Oliver and Yaneek Allen give their support to the Kirkby branch of the Royal British Legion during their launch of the annual poppy appeal in 2012. Photo: Anne Shelley

Morven Park Primary Children from Morven Park Primary took part in a WWI day at Kirkby College in 2014. Pictured are Ethan March, nine, and Paige Morley, nine, with Michelle Roberts. Photo: Chris Etchells

Red Nose Day Pupils from the Kingsway Primary School get Red Nosed up for their School's fundraiser in 2013. They are from left, Callum Wilkinson, Catherine Haydon, Dylan Green, Lewis Bustard and Angel Lee. Photo: Anne Shelley

Kirkby College Barbara Brady, a consultant in Public Health for Nottinghamshire, presents Kirkby College pupil Brendan Arnold, with a framed certificate after he and other students made a short film to launch a competition on substance abuse. Also pictured are Joel Ball, Sophie Hill, Helena Lloyd, Hannah King, Ruby Barnfather and Jake Yeatman, with teacher Samantha Melvin and Tim Smith from Fourmost Films. Photo: Anne Shelley