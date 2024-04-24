Results day is celebrated at Samworth Church Academy.placeholder image
40 heart-warming retro pictures from inside Mansfield's schools - including Samworth Church Academy, The Brunts Academy, The Beech Academy, Berry Hill Primary School, Crescent Primary School and Asquith Primary School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 13:15 BST
Mansfield is lucky to have some great schools and even better teachers.

They have all played a massive part in the lives of thousands and thousands of kids around the area over the years.

And in our latest gallery we throw the spotlight on schools across Mansfield and the people who bring them to life.

The pictures include community events, sporting moments, inspirational moments and much much more.

Let us know your memories of the school via our social media channels.

And if you have a picture you’d like to share, email [email protected]

Samworth Church Academy students celebrated their annual Prom in glorious surroundings at the Rufford Park Golf and Country Club. Katy Grundy, Mia Cornell and Ellie Paterson.

Samworth Church Academy students celebrated their annual Prom in glorious surroundings at the Rufford Park Golf and Country Club. Katy Grundy, Mia Cornell and Ellie Paterson. Photo: Louise Brimble

Samworth Church Academy talent is showcased at a Sports Awards ceremony.

Samworth Church Academy talent is showcased at a Sports Awards ceremony. Photo: Louise Brimble

Samworth Church Academy students perform Lord of the Flies.

Samworth Church Academy students perform Lord of the Flies. Photo: Submitted

Samworth Church Academy students Lauren Greasley and Finn Hewitt have passed the cadet instructor course.

Samworth Church Academy students Lauren Greasley and Finn Hewitt have passed the cadet instructor course. Photo: Submitted

