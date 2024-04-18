There’s plenty of great pictures, including King Charles coming to the area, locals celebrating Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, coalminers at work and even a Nottingham Forest team picture from the 1884/85 season.

We also have the spotlight the wider Mansfield, Worksop and Nottingham areas, as well as tourist attractions around the county.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can view bags more retro galleries here.

1 . Bestwood Lodge Bestwood Lodge, Bestwood Park, in 1880. Designed by Samuel Saunders Teulon, this was the home of Duke of St Albans. The site is reputedly haunted by the ghost of William Ruddick. Photo: Heritage Images Photo Sales

2 . Nottingham Castle Lodge and Gateway Nottingham Castle Lodge and Gateway, c1870. The lodge and entrance gateway before restoration in 1908. Photo: Heritage Images Photo Sales

3 . Lace drawers Group of women lace drawers, Knotted Alley, Narrow Marsh, Nottingham, c1890. The women worked in their own homes. During the Industrial Revolution Nottingham's textile industry, particularly lace manufacturing, boomed. The city's rapid growth led to it having some of the worst slums in Britain. Photo: Heritage Images Photo Sales