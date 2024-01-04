News you can trust since 1952
Poppy Scott, 6, emerges from an obstacle course tunnel.Poppy Scott, 6, emerges from an obstacle course tunnel.
27 cracking pictures of local folk enjoying being out and about in Mansfield and Ashfield from the 1980s to the present day

There’s always plenty to do around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT

Indoor, outdoors, scenic or lively you won’t struggle for entertainment.

In our latest gallery we take a look at local folk out and about in Mansfield and Ashfield over the years.

Pictures head back to the 1980s to the present day and cover community and sporting events, fundraising days and much more.

Sutton in Ashfield Scouts presentation in 1982.

1. Sutton in Ashfield Scouts

Sutton in Ashfield Scouts presentation in 1982. Photo: Chad

Mansfield 9th Scouts show off their new Flag in 1990.

2. Mansfield 9th Scouts

Mansfield 9th Scouts show off their new Flag in 1990. Photo: Chad

The 2nd Mansfield Scouts football team in 1980.

3. 2nd Mansfield Scouts

The 2nd Mansfield Scouts football team in 1980. Photo: Chad

A themed day to celebrate the football world cup in Brazil took place at Forest View Junior School in Ollerton.

4. Themed football day

A themed day to celebrate the football world cup in Brazil took place at Forest View Junior School in Ollerton. Photo: Chad

