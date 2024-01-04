There’s always plenty to do around Mansfield and Ashfield.

Indoor, outdoors, scenic or lively you won’t struggle for entertainment.

In our latest gallery we take a look at local folk out and about in Mansfield and Ashfield over the years.

Pictures head back to the 1980s to the present day and cover community and sporting events, fundraising days and much more.

1 . Sutton in Ashfield Scouts Sutton in Ashfield Scouts presentation in 1982. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield 9th Scouts Mansfield 9th Scouts show off their new Flag in 1990. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . 2nd Mansfield Scouts The 2nd Mansfield Scouts football team in 1980. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . Themed football day A themed day to celebrate the football world cup in Brazil took place at Forest View Junior School in Ollerton. Photo: Chad Photo Sales