25 photos celebrating vital support staff in Mansfield and Ashfield schools

Dinner supervisors, classroom helpers, parent-led groups, volunteers, office staff, all of them are vital cogs each year in ensuring our children’s education runs smoothly.

From serving up some lunch to helping out on school trips, support staff and volunteers are sometimes the unsung heroes of school life.

But often, schools are always happy to acknowldge the work these people do and give their efforts a dserved moment in the spotlight.

We have delved into the archives to find photos from Mansfield and Ashfield school days past when the support staff were rightly put centre stage.

Crescent Primary School - Mansfield Midday supervisor Brenda Needham hung up her tabard retired aged 70 in 2020 - here she is being thanked by Lisa Harris, Isabella Harris, Eleanor Harris and head teacher Rachel Spray.

National Primary School - Hucknall Senior midday supervisor Suzanne Flowers is wished farewell by pupils on her last day in 2011.

Sherwood Junior School - Warsop School premises manager Tim Edwards receiving a health and safety award from health & safety advisor Pearce Whetton in 2019.

Wynndale Primary School - Mansfield School lunchtime supervisor retired in 2018 after 40 years and was presented with flowers from head teacher Rebecca Rickersey.