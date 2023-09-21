News you can trust since 1952
Rod Arnold with fans who had just been crowned Stag's Player of the Year by Chad readers in 1977Rod Arnold with fans who had just been crowned Stag's Player of the Year by Chad readers in 1977
25 great pictures showing Mansfield Town fans supporting Stags from the 1960's to the modern era

We’ve dug deep in the Chad archives to bring you these cracking pictures of Stags fans backing the boys over the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:31 BST

The pictures range from the 1960’s to the modern era and show the changing face of football and fashions.

No doubt they will stir up some cracking memories for anyone pictured of great days cheering on their beloved Mansfield Town.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

You can get the latest Stags news here.

Mansfield fans at Field Mill in the early 1960's - spot any familiar faces?

1. The Swinging Sixties

Mansfield fans at Field Mill in the early 1960's - spot any familiar faces? Photo: Richard Street

Stags were victorious against Bristol City after penalties in the historic game at Wembley.

2. Freight Rover Final - 1987

Stags were victorious against Bristol City after penalties in the historic game at Wembley. Photo: JPI Media

What a game it was - did you make the journey to Wembley?

3. Freight Rover Final -1987

What a game it was - did you make the journey to Wembley? Photo: JPI Media

More Freight Rover Final fans - spot anyone you know?

4. Freight Rover final - 1987

More Freight Rover Final fans - spot anyone you know? Photo: JPI Media

