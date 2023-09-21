25 great pictures showing Mansfield Town fans supporting Stags from the 1960's to the modern era

We’ve dug deep in the Chad archives to bring you these cracking pictures of Stags fans backing the boys over the years.

The pictures range from the 1960’s to the modern era and show the changing face of football and fashions.

No doubt they will stir up some cracking memories for anyone pictured of great days cheering on their beloved Mansfield Town.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

The Swinging Sixties Mansfield fans at Field Mill in the early 1960's - spot any familiar faces?

Freight Rover Final - 1987 Stags were victorious against Bristol City after penalties in the historic game at Wembley.

Freight Rover Final -1987 What a game it was - did you make the journey to Wembley?