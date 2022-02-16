This gallery should take you back...
This gallery should take you back...

24 brilliant retro photographs of Mansfield's Leeming Street in the 60s, 70s and 80s

Leeming Street is home to the Palace Theatre, pubs, nightclubs and shops – but do you remember what it looked liked 50 or 60 years ago?

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:31 pm

We are continuing our look back at Mansfield's town centre with this gallery of Leeming Street pictures from our archives.

From Leckenbys and the original Stag & Pheasant, the Horse & Jockey to the very lovely Handley Arcade, check out the shops and pubs that are no longer with us, and those which have stood the test of time.

Although many of the buildings remain, some occupants today are a far cry from their previous traders.

Have a look through and see which ones bring back great memories, or if you are one of the faces of the many shoppers frequenting the area.

1. 1973

Do you recognise these shops?

2. Boots

The iconic Boots building, before it moved elsewhere in the town centre.

3. Leeming Street

The changing face of Leeming Street

4. Horse & Jockey

The old Horse & Jockey, now Andwhynot, with the old ABC Cinema in the background

