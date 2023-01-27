News you can trust since 1952
Pop singer Alvin Stardust, when known as Shane Fenton, entertains two factory workers at his home in Mansfield in September 1962.
23 retro pictures capturing the life of Mansfield and Ashfield and its people over the last 100 years - including a very personal Alvin Stardust concert and Arsenal v Mansfield Town in 1929

Our latest retro gallery has nipped into the archives to bring you these brilliant snaps that show Mansfield and Ashfield, its people and the changing face of society down the decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
25 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 11:16am

We’ve got images marking our area’s proud coal mining heritage, how Mansfield Market Place looked back in the 1930’s and the Stags squad for the 1968/69 season.

The gallery has a cracking pic of a budding postal worker as a schoolboy in the 1930’s, a golfer unbelievably smoking while taking a shot and the legendary Alvin Stardust.

If you have a retro picture you would like to share, email [email protected]

1. 1st August 1926: Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield, Nottingham on their way home from work. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

1st August 1926: Miners from the colliery at Crown Farm near Mansfield, Nottingham on their way home from work. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images):f

Photo: Central Press:f

2. A smoking shot

Specatators look on as Cyril Tolley, smoking a cigarette, plays a chip shot out of the sand bunker during the English Amateur Golf Championship golf tournament on 2nd May 1935 at the Notts Hollinwell Golf Club in Kirkby.

Photo: Fox Photos

3. Alvin Stardust - 1962

Photo: John Pratt

4. Alvin Stardust

British pop star Shane Fenton (originally named Bernard William Jewry), who was to become Alvin Stardust in 1973, pictured strumming a bass guitar in his theatre dressing room.

Photo: John Pratt

