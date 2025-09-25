These were the days when school lessons could be a bit different to how they are now. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
23 photos of Mansfield and Ashfield school days from yesteryear

By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:11 BST
They are some of the most important and often memorable days of your life.

School days can seem a world away for many of us now, but these fantastic images from our archives are sure to bring back memories for you of either similar events from your school life – or maybe you are even on one of these!

From sports teams to class photos to school performances, down the years, school days have also been much more than just sitting learning in a classroom as these fantastic photos prove.

Pupils performing Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS Pinafore as Sherwood Hall School in Mansfield.

1. Sherwood Hall School - 1965

Pupils performing Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS Pinafore as Sherwood Hall School in Mansfield. Photo: Submitted

The Annesley School football team from 1965.

2. Annesley School - 1965

The Annesley School football team from 1965. Photo: Submitted

Victorian Day at Kirkby Woodhouse School in 1980.

3. Kirkby Woodhouse School - 1980

Victorian Day at Kirkby Woodhouse School in 1980. Photo: Submitted

School concert at Windmill Ridge Middle School in Mansfield Woodhouse.

4. Windmill Ridge School - 1990

School concert at Windmill Ridge Middle School in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Submitted

