The landscape is different and shops have changed hands, so we have trawled the Chad archives to find pictures of your town from more than 40 years ago.

Some buildings still remain, some have disappeared completely, so step back in time and see how much has changed since 1980.

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe

1. Metal Box Limited Metal Box was a huge part of Mansfield's history, pictured here 40 years ago. The majority of the building was demolished, but the old clock tower, seen here, was preserved and still stands in its original place on Rock Valley. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Market Place A busy market place full of stalls and shoppers Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Stag & Pheasant Back in 1980 we had the original Stag & Pheasant - the pub still stands, but was later known as Martha's Vineyard and now After Dark. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Market Place In 1980, Mansfield's Market Place was full of a range of stalls Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales