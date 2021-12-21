Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in 1980 - look at all the different shops!
Mansfield has undoubtedly changed throughout the years, but can you remember what it looked like in 1980?

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:15 pm

The landscape is different and shops have changed hands, so we have trawled the Chad archives to find pictures of your town from more than 40 years ago.

Some buildings still remain, some have disappeared completely, so step back in time and see how much has changed since 1980.

1. Metal Box Limited

Metal Box was a huge part of Mansfield's history, pictured here 40 years ago. The majority of the building was demolished, but the old clock tower, seen here, was preserved and still stands in its original place on Rock Valley.

Photo: JPI Media

2. Mansfield Market Place

A busy market place full of stalls and shoppers

Photo: Chad

3. Stag & Pheasant

Back in 1980 we had the original Stag & Pheasant - the pub still stands, but was later known as Martha's Vineyard and now After Dark.

Photo: JPI Media

4. Mansfield Market Place

In 1980, Mansfield's Market Place was full of a range of stalls

Photo: JPI Media

