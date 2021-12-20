One of the largest employers in the town, the brewery employed thousands of staff before its closure almost 20 years ago.

The company began brewing at the site in 1855 until it was taken over by Wolverhampton & Dudley in 1999.

Brewing of the famous Mansfield Bitter soon moved to Wolverhampton and resulted in the eventual closure of the brewery in 2001.

In December 2019 beer was once again brewed at the historic site as Prior’s Well took over part of the remaining building and began brewing there for the first time since the original brewery closed.

The remainder of the site is currently being redeveloped into a mixed residential site, however the memories still remain.

1. Staff Do you recognise any of these brewery employees? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 1983 Did you work at the brewery in 1983? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Testing Brewing is a scientific process - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Brewery 1983-28.JPG Chadburn House, which is now used as office space Photo: Chad Photo Sales