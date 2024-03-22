20 photos: Here are a handful of retro snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield communities

Here are a handful of retro photos from across the Mansfield and Ashfield communities.
By phoebe cox
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT

From new openings, to school visits and fundraisers – take a look at these 20 community snaps...

1. England fans

England fans celebrating in the sun. They were watching England's first world cup game of 2006 on a huge screen in Mansfield's Swan Inn yard. Photo: Tony Stocks

2. 2006

Kamal Harvey-Mistry PE Teacher at Meden School, Warsop, right and pupils left Tara Wheatley, Olivia Swycher, Lisha Rhodes and Sophie Jerram before their visit to Brazil as part of a cultural project involving children's rights, football and dance. 2006. Photo: Angela Ward

3. Harvest festival

Harvest festival at Brookfield Primary School in 2007. Pictured are the Little Hoots pre-school class. The produce donated by local families was given to Bassett House care home in Shirebrook. Photo: Shirley Watson

4. Former Mansfield Mayor

Former Mansfield Mayor and Chairman of the I Centre Management Board Tony Egginton visited the site of the new extension on Wednesday to see how the work is progressing. Pictured from L to R; Martin Flower Construction Manager Bluestone, Ian Eccles Project Manager Bluestone, Stephen Jackson Economic Regeneration Officer for MDC and Mayor Egginton. 2007. Photo: Jane Hilton

