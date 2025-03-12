This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 20.
1. Dapper hats
Four year olds Joseph Kerry and Linus Picker two of the contestants in the Easter Bonnet Parade held at Swanwick Pre-Schools Easter Fair in 2007 Photo: Roger Grayson
2. Who can you spot in these retro Easter snaps?
Who can you spot in these retro Easter snaps? Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Easter Egg Hunt
Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the 2007 Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Childrens Centre. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Easter eggs for England fan
Pupils at Edwinstowe's King Edwin School held an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2007 for parents. Pictured is Max Simpson aged 4 who won an egg for his top hat. Photo: jane.hilton