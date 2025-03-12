20 happy memories of Easters in Mansfield from years gone by

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
Did we take your picture decorating Easter bonnets, collecting eggs for charity or riding your motorbike on the annual egg run?

See who you can spot in these retro Easter photos in Mansfield

This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 20.

1. Dapper hats

Four year olds Joseph Kerry and Linus Picker two of the contestants in the Easter Bonnet Parade held at Swanwick Pre-Schools Easter Fair in 2007 Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Who can you spot in these retro Easter snaps?

Who can you spot in these retro Easter snaps? Photo: Anne Shelley

3. Easter Egg Hunt

Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the 2007 Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Childrens Centre. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman Photo: Roger Grayson

4. Easter eggs for England fan

Pupils at Edwinstowe's King Edwin School held an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2007 for parents. Pictured is Max Simpson aged 4 who won an egg for his top hat. Photo: jane.hilton

