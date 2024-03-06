20 happy memories of Easters in Mansfield from years gone by

Did we take your picture decorating Easter bonnets, collecting eggs for charity or riding your motorbike on the annual egg run?
By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Apr 2020, 14:54 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 16:40 GMT

See who you can spot in these retro Easter photos in Mansfield...

Four year olds Joseph Kerry and Linus Picker two of the contestants in the Easter Bonnet Parade held at Swanwick Pre-Schools Easter Fair in 2007

2. Dapper hats

Four year olds Joseph Kerry and Linus Picker two of the contestants in the Easter Bonnet Parade held at Swanwick Pre-Schools Easter Fair in 2007 Photo: Roger Grayson

Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the 2007 Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Childrens Centre. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman

3. Easter Egg Hunt

Alison Waring pictured with youngsters during the 2007 Easter Egg Hunt at the Ladybrook Childrens Centre. Pictured from the left are Max Heather, Reeanna Lapinski, and Jack Wileman Photo: Roger Grayson

Pupils at Edwinstowe's King Edwin School held an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2007 for parents. Pictured is Max Simpson aged 4 who won an egg for his top hat.

4. Easter eggs for England fan

Pupils at Edwinstowe's King Edwin School held an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2007 for parents. Pictured is Max Simpson aged 4 who won an egg for his top hat. Photo: jane.hilton

