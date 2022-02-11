See if you can spot any familiar faces in our gallery
20 fantastic photos of Mansfield and Ashfield dance schools from the 60s to 00s

Were you an aspiring dancer as a youngster? Did you spend your evenings and weekends at dance lessons and performances?

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:24 pm

Have a look through our gallery of Nottinghamshire dance schools from the 1960s through to the 2000s and see if you can spot yourself in our pictures.

1. Lisa Gail School of Dancing - 2002

Was this your dance school? Do you remember this performance?

Photo: Chad

2. Lorraine School of Dance - 1974

Lorraine School of Dance display in 1974 - did you dance in this performance?

Photo: Chad

3. AJ School of Dance 2007

Pupils from AJ School of Dance pictured at a rehearsal for Ribbon of Life at Sutton Centre

Photo: Roger Grayson

4. Christine March School Of Dance - 2006

'Dance Factor' annual show at Kirkby's Christine March School Of Dance. Can you spot anyone you know here?

Photo: jane.hilton

