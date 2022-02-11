20 fantastic photos of Mansfield and Ashfield dance schools from the 60s to 00s

Have a look through our gallery of Nottinghamshire dance schools from the 1960s through to the 2000s and see if you can spot yourself in our pictures.
1. Lisa Gail School of Dancing - 2002
Was this your dance school? Do you remember this performance?
Photo: Chad
2. Lorraine School of Dance - 1974
Lorraine School of Dance display in 1974 - did you dance in this performance?
Photo: Chad
3. AJ School of Dance 2007
Pupils from AJ School of Dance pictured at a rehearsal for Ribbon of Life at Sutton Centre
Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Christine March School Of Dance - 2006
'Dance Factor' annual show at Kirkby's Christine March School Of Dance.
Can you spot anyone you know here?
Photo: jane.hilton