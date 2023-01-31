Our latest retro gallery takes us back to the 1970’s up to the modern era as we look back at Royal celebrations in Mansfield and Ashfield.

We’ve got plenty of snaps of when our former Queen Elizabeth came to town in 1977.

We look at some the street parties held in the area to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles (later Charles III) and Lady Diana Spencer, which took place on Wednesday, 29 July 1981 at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Prince Charles, now the King, also seemed to enjoy his moment in Mansfield when he came to town back in 1994.

1 . The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977 The Queen smiles during her visit to Mansfield in 1977 Photo: Staff Photographer Photo Sales

2 . The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977 The Queen chats to the gathered crowds. Photo: Staff Photographer Photo Sales

3 . The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977 The Queen accepts a gift during her Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: Staff Photographer Photo Sales

4 . The Queen's Silver Jubilee vist to Mansfield in 1977 Large crowds gather to get a look at the Queen. Photo: Staff Photographer Photo Sales