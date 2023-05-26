19 pictures of Mansfield in the 60s and 70s including the market place and Mansfield library
Mansfield town centre has evolved over the years – shops have changed hands, buildings have been knocked down and then rebuilt.
Can you remember what it looked like in the past?
We have dug through the archives to bring you a selection of pictures of our lovely town throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s.
Shops which now seem a distant memory, a changing landscape and a bustling market place full of stalls and shoppers.
