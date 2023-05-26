News you can trust since 1952
19 pictures of Mansfield in the 60s and 70s including the market place and Mansfield library

Mansfield town centre has evolved over the years – shops have changed hands, buildings have been knocked down and then rebuilt.
By Katrina Taylor
Published 26th May 2023, 13:05 BST

Can you remember what it looked like in the past?

We have dug through the archives to bring you a selection of pictures of our lovely town throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Shops which now seem a distant memory, a changing landscape and a bustling market place full of stalls and shoppers.

Who remembers the flood of almost 50 years ago?

1. 1973

Who remembers the flood of almost 50 years ago? Photo: JPIMedia

An aerial view of the market place in 1963 - look how many stalls there are.

2. Mansfield Market Place

An aerial view of the market place in 1963 - look how many stalls there are. Photo: Chad

1973 saw the town centre under water - do you recognise this shop?

3. Flooded

1973 saw the town centre under water - do you recognise this shop? Photo: JPIMedia

Taken in 1963, Regent Street has very different shops these days.

4. Regent Street

Taken in 1963, Regent Street has very different shops these days. Photo: Chad

