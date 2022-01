We have searched the archives to dig up some memories of Shirebrook’s people and places, so have a look through and wander down memory lane with this selection of pictures.

See if you can spot any familiar faces or recognise the buildings of yesteryear.

1. Boys' Brigade Shirebrook Boys' Brigade in 1961 - spot any familiar faces in the line up? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Day Shirebrook Remembrance Day in 1963 - did you attend? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Shirebrook Bowling Club Bowling Club presentation in 1963 - do you recognise anyone? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Shirebrook Girls School Did you go to Shirebrook Girls School in 1963? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales