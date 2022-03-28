Do you recognise any of the firefighters in this picture from 1980?
18 wonderful retro photo memories of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Head back down memory lane to these memories of Nottinghamshire's fire and rescue service.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:23 pm

We have searched through the archives for memories of Mansfield and Ashfield fire crews from 1965 through to 2007.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. 1965

One from 1965 - do you recognise these firefighters?

Photo: Chad

2. Break time

This was taken at Mansfield Fire Station in 1980

Photo: Chad

3. 1983

Open day at Warsop Fire Station in 1983

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Charity work

Mansfield Fire Station crew pictured with some of the hundreds of Easter eggs which were collected when bike enthusiasts descended on the Rosemary Street station from Nottingham. From left, are event organiser Dave Storey, Mick Topping Greenwatch manager and retained firemen Robert Wilson, Paul Holmes, Kev Mudd and Ian Garratt

Photo: Anne Shelley

