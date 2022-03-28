18 wonderful retro photo memories of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

We have searched through the archives for memories of Mansfield and Ashfield fire crews from 1965 through to 2007.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. 1965 One from 1965 - do you recognise these firefighters? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Break time This was taken at Mansfield Fire Station in 1980 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 1983 Open day at Warsop Fire Station in 1983 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Charity work Mansfield Fire Station crew pictured with some of the hundreds of Easter eggs which were collected when bike enthusiasts descended on the Rosemary Street station from Nottingham. From left, are event organiser Dave Storey, Mick Topping Greenwatch manager and retained firemen Robert Wilson, Paul Holmes, Kev Mudd and Ian Garratt Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales