Before the rail network reopening in 1995, Mansfield was the biggest town in England to be without access to a railway service.
1. Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition
Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition in 1967 - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Chad
2. 1964
Who can you spot in our retro gallery? Photo: Chad
3. Sunday Service
Robin Hood signalling the departure of the first Sunday train to leave on the new Robin Hood Line service. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Warsop
The station is pictured here just prior to its closure - do you remember visiting when you were younger? Photo: Chad