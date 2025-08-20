16 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield and Ashfield's railways

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:20 BST
Our railway network served passengers and freight for decades until its closure, which resulted in Mansfield being cut off from the rail network for many years.

Before the rail network reopening in 1995, Mansfield was the biggest town in England to be without access to a railway service.

We have searched through our archives to find memories of Mansfield and Ashfield trains, showing the bridges and stations we have lost, along with memories of model railway exhibitions from years gone by.

Do you feature in any of these photos?

Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition in 1967 - do you recognise anyone in this picture?

1. Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition

Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition in 1967 - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Chad

Who can you spot in our retro gallery?

2. 1964

Who can you spot in our retro gallery? Photo: Chad

Robin Hood signalling the departure of the first Sunday train to leave on the new Robin Hood Line service.

3. Sunday Service

Robin Hood signalling the departure of the first Sunday train to leave on the new Robin Hood Line service. Photo: Roger Grayson

The station is pictured here just prior to its closure - do you remember visiting when you were younger?

4. Warsop

The station is pictured here just prior to its closure - do you remember visiting when you were younger? Photo: Chad

