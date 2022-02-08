1990 saw the poll tax riots, the resignation of Margaret Thatcher, and Channel Tunnel engineers from both sides of the channel making the first land connection between the United Kingdom and mainland Europe in around 8,000 years.

We have trawled the Chad archives to find pictures of Kirkby from 32 years ago.

Have a look through our gallery and see who you can spot.

1. Beaufort United Did you play for Beaufort United in 1990? This was taken at their presentation night. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Telephone Box Removal of Victoria Road telephone box in 1990 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Ashfield School Ashfield School's 25th Anniversary service, featuring legendary headteacher Mr Gillen Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Annesley WI Annesley WI's 75th Anniversary celebration. Can you spot any familiar faces? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales