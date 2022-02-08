Did you take part in the 'Walk for Jesus' in 1990?
Did you take part in the 'Walk for Jesus' in 1990?

16 fantastic retro photos of Kirkby in 1990

We are heading back to 1990 with this retro gallery, to see what was happening in Kirkby and Annesley.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:49 pm

1990 saw the poll tax riots, the resignation of Margaret Thatcher, and Channel Tunnel engineers from both sides of the channel making the first land connection between the United Kingdom and mainland Europe in around 8,000 years.

We have trawled the Chad archives to find pictures of Kirkby from 32 years ago.

Have a look through our gallery and see who you can spot.

MORE RETRO

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe

1. Beaufort United

Did you play for Beaufort United in 1990? This was taken at their presentation night.

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

2. Telephone Box

Removal of Victoria Road telephone box in 1990

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Ashfield School

Ashfield School's 25th Anniversary service, featuring legendary headteacher Mr Gillen

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

4. Annesley WI

Annesley WI's 75th Anniversary celebration. Can you spot any familiar faces?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4