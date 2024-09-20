15 pictures from across the Ollerton community through the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
We're looking a little further afield to our neighbours in Ollerton – as we check out our archive to see what photos we have taken over the years.

Recognise anyone from our Ollerton archive?

The Three wise men at Ollerton Primary school nativity play, 2010. Pictured: Owen Whitworth, Kai Doyle and Kieran Hunt.

1. Three wise men

The Three wise men at Ollerton Primary school nativity play, 2010. Pictured: Owen Whitworth, Kai Doyle and Kieran Hunt. Photo: Angela Ward

Ollerton Colliery April 1990. Face workers whom have mined over 1.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year surpassed their previous record of 1.305 million tonnes set the year before.

2. Ollerton Colliery

Ollerton Colliery April 1990. Face workers whom have mined over 1.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year surpassed their previous record of 1.305 million tonnes set the year before. Photo: National World

Mansfield Vox Pop, Bus Station and Policing Cuts. Alice March and Rosemary Dixey from Ollerton.

3. 2010

Mansfield Vox Pop, Bus Station and Policing Cuts. Alice March and Rosemary Dixey from Ollerton. Photo: Jane Hitlon

Part of the team at Sherwood Radio, from left secretary Jamie Curt, presenter Emma Lowe, chairman John Pearson and presenter Charlotte Wilson.

4. Sherwood Radio

Part of the team at Sherwood Radio, from left secretary Jamie Curt, presenter Emma Lowe, chairman John Pearson and presenter Charlotte Wilson. Photo: Rachel Atkins

