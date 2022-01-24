Who can you spot in our retro gallery?
15 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield and Ashfield's railways

Our railway network served passengers and freight for decades until its closure, which resulted in Mansfield being cut off from the rail network for many years.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:12 pm

Before the rail network reopening in 1995, Mansfield was the biggest town in England to be without access to a railway service.

We have searched through our archives to find memories of Mansfield and Ashfield trains, showing the bridges and stations we have lost, along with memories of model railway exhibitions from years gone by.

1. Sunday Service

Robin Hood signalling the departure of the first Sunday train to leave on the new Robin Hood Line service.

Photo: Roger Grayson

2. Warsop

The station is pictured here just prior to its closure - do you remember visiting when you were younger?

Photo: Chad

3. Great Central Railway

This section of the railway was used predominantly to serve the coalfields which were a huge part of our town. The line eventually closed as the mines ceased operation.

Photo: Chad

4. Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition

Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition in 1967 - do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Photo: Chad

