Before the rail network reopening in 1995, Mansfield was the biggest town in England to be without access to a railway service.

We have searched through our archives to find memories of Mansfield and Ashfield trains, showing the bridges and stations we have lost, along with memories of model railway exhibitions from years gone by.

1. Sunday Service Robin Hood signalling the departure of the first Sunday train to leave on the new Robin Hood Line service. Photo: Roger Grayson Photo Sales

2. Warsop The station is pictured here just prior to its closure - do you remember visiting when you were younger? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Great Central Railway This section of the railway was used predominantly to serve the coalfields which were a huge part of our town. The line eventually closed as the mines ceased operation. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition Kirkby Railway Society Exhibition in 1967 - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Chad Photo Sales