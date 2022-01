Have a look through this selection of photographs and reminisce – from Woodhouse carnival to the opening night at The Coopers.

See if you can spot yourself.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Cox's Lane Cox's Lane looked very different 40 years ago - do you remember it like this? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Woodhouse Carnival Can you spot any familiar faces dressed up on this float? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Woodhouse Baptist Church In 1980, Woodhouse Baptist Church celebrated its 75th Anniversary Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Robin Hood School Robin Hood School's concert in 1980 - do you recognise anyone here? Photo: Chad Photo Sales