14 photos from Mansfield area summer fairs and fetes gone by

By John Smith
Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:08 BST
Summer is here and one thing that means is summer fairs and events for all the community to enjoy.

Whether its at the local school, on the park or just the village green, these events always mean load of family fun with rides, food, stalls and games.

Here’s some snaps from some summer fairs gone by – do they bring back memories for you?

Kaylem Machin tries out the giant slide at the 2017 Blidworth Summer Fair.

1. Summer fair fun

Kaylem Machin tries out the giant slide at the 2017 Blidworth Summer Fair. Photo: National World

Hook a duck time for Scarlott Beeden and Anna Saunders at the Blidworth Summer Fair in 2017

2. Summer fair fun

Hook a duck time for Scarlott Beeden and Anna Saunders at the Blidworth Summer Fair in 2017 Photo: National World

Louis Rhodes successfully takes aim at stacked cans at the Sutton Road Primary School summer fair in 2014.

3. Summer fair fun

Louis Rhodes successfully takes aim at stacked cans at the Sutton Road Primary School summer fair in 2014. Photo: National World

Zara Baker gives big brother Adam a soaking in the stocks at the Ravenshead Primary School summer festival.

4. Summer fair fun

Zara Baker gives big brother Adam a soaking in the stocks at the Ravenshead Primary School summer festival. Photo: National World

