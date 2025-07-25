14 photos from Mansfield area summer fairs and fetes gone by

Whether its at the local school, on the park or just the village green, these events always mean load of family fun with rides, food, stalls and games.
Here’s some snaps from some summer fairs gone by – do they bring back memories for you?
1. Summer fair fun
Kaylem Machin tries out the giant slide at the 2017 Blidworth Summer Fair. Photo: National World
2. Summer fair fun
Hook a duck time for Scarlott Beeden and Anna Saunders at the Blidworth Summer Fair in 2017 Photo: National World
3. Summer fair fun
Louis Rhodes successfully takes aim at stacked cans at the Sutton Road Primary School summer fair in 2014. Photo: National World
4. Summer fair fun
Zara Baker gives big brother Adam a soaking in the stocks at the Ravenshead Primary School summer festival. Photo: National World
