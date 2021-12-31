14 Mansfield and Ashfield pub landlords you may remember from down the years

Whether they kicked you out for being too drunk, or made sure you got home safely, many of you had fond memories of your local pubs’ landlords.
Barbara Roberts says they were ‘the best years’ and that she misses running pubs with her husband Esmond after managing many drinking establishments in the area.
She admits her favourite was the Wheatsheaf, and has fond memories of her regulars, even the ones she had to kick out on many occasions.
Have a look through the gallery and see if you remember any of the landlords and landladies featured.
