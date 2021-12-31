14 Mansfield and Ashfield pub landlords you may remember from down the years

Whether they kicked you out for being too drunk, or made sure you got home safely, many of you had fond memories of your local pubs’ landlords.

Barbara Roberts says they were ‘the best years’ and that she misses running pubs with her husband Esmond after managing many drinking establishments in the area.

She admits her favourite was the Wheatsheaf, and has fond memories of her regulars, even the ones she had to kick out on many occasions.

Have a look through the gallery and see if you remember any of the landlords and landladies featured.

Alf Martin was landlord of The Bowl In Hand from 1996 to 2014 and has fond memories of the pub. Andrew Bingham said "Not the same place without Alf there."

Tommy Emms was the landlord of the Crown Hostelry on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield during the sixties and seventies. He was described as 'quite a character' and had been a boxer in his early days.

'Barb and Ez' as they were affectionately known ran a number of pubs in Mansfield, such as The Wheatsheaf, The Sir John Cockle, The Black Bull and The Rushley, even returning from retirement on a number of occasions.

Peter and Dora Stevenson were landlord and landlady of the Dial Hotel from 1957-1978.