14 fascinating retro pictures of Mansfield's Clumber Street through the years

Clumber Street was once a hive of activity with shops, cafes and a nightclub stretching as far as the eye can see.
Many buildings on Clumber Street were demolished in the nineties to make way for the new inner ring road, leaving a handful of original buildings in their place, alongside new buildings such as Wilkinsons, pubs and bars.
The road is almost unrecognisable – look through the gallery and see which shops bring back fond memories.
A message from the editor:
Thank you for taking time to read through this retro feature.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.
You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.
Click here to subscribe.
Page 1 of 4