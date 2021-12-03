Do you remember Clumber Street in the sixties?
Do you remember Clumber Street in the sixties?

14 fascinating retro pictures of Mansfield's Clumber Street through the years

Clumber Street in Mansfield looks very different today – so we have compiled a gallery to show how the busy street used to look in years gone by.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:35 am

Clumber Street was once a hive of activity with shops, cafes and a nightclub stretching as far as the eye can see.

Many buildings on Clumber Street were demolished in the nineties to make way for the new inner ring road, leaving a handful of original buildings in their place, alongside new buildings such as Wilkinsons, pubs and bars.

The road is almost unrecognisable – look through the gallery and see which shops bring back fond memories.

1. Stag & Pheasant

The original Stag & Pheasant stood on the corner of Clumber Street and Leeming Street. The bar was later called Martha's Vineyard and is now After Dark.

2. Shopping

Clumber Street was previously a hive of activity with many shops on both sides of the road.

3. Leeming Street

The view down Leeming Street - do you remember these shops?

4. Stone houses

Do you remember what these buildings were originally?

