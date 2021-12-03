14 fascinating retro pictures of Mansfield's Clumber Street through the years

Clumber Street was once a hive of activity with shops, cafes and a nightclub stretching as far as the eye can see.

Many buildings on Clumber Street were demolished in the nineties to make way for the new inner ring road, leaving a handful of original buildings in their place, alongside new buildings such as Wilkinsons, pubs and bars.

The road is almost unrecognisable – look through the gallery and see which shops bring back fond memories.

1. Stag & Pheasant The original Stag & Pheasant stood on the corner of Clumber Street and Leeming Street. The bar was later called Martha's Vineyard and is now After Dark. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Shopping Clumber Street was previously a hive of activity with many shops on both sides of the road. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Leeming Street The view down Leeming Street - do you remember these shops? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Stone houses Do you remember what these buildings were originally? Photo: Crumbling Photo Sales