13 retro Mansfield and Ashfield snaps from Augusts past

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2024, 10:18 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 10:17 BST
As August approaches – here are 13 photos from past summers in Mansfield and Ashfield in past Augusts.

Check out these 13 photos from your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad archive.

1. August birthday

Mansfield Lauren Greasley who celebrated her eighth birthday on August 8, 2008. This year, Lauren turns 24 on this August 8. Photo: Roger Grayson

2. 2007

Birthday girl Catherine Spencer celebrated her 101st birthday in 2007 with her best friend Lester Gill who was 101 in August (2007) at Maun View Nursing Home. Photo: Angela Ward

3. 2007

Ashfield Vet Frank Flynn, set to take part in a fundraising event for Dogs for the Disabled. Frank is pictured with Ken Heathcote of Kirkby and his Dog For The Disabled, Petra, who was 3 in this photo. Photo: Jane Hilton

4. 2009 charity jump

Sutton's King and Miller staff took part in a charity sky dive in August 2009 to raise funds for The Kings Mill Hospital Robin Hood Children;s Ward, pictured are Manager Matthew Deans and Play Zone Supervisor Claire Dodds. Photo: Jane Hilton

