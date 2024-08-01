1. August birthday
Mansfield Lauren Greasley who celebrated her eighth birthday on August 8, 2008. This year, Lauren turns 24 on this August 8. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. 2007
Birthday girl Catherine Spencer celebrated her 101st birthday in 2007 with her best friend Lester Gill who was 101 in August (2007) at Maun View Nursing Home. Photo: Angela Ward
3. 2007
Ashfield Vet Frank Flynn, set to take part in a fundraising event for Dogs for the Disabled. Frank is pictured with Ken Heathcote of Kirkby and his Dog For The Disabled, Petra, who was 3 in this photo. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. 2009 charity jump
Sutton's King and Miller staff took part in a charity sky dive in August 2009 to raise funds for The Kings Mill Hospital Robin Hood Children;s Ward, pictured are Manager Matthew Deans and Play Zone Supervisor Claire Dodds. Photo: Jane Hilton
