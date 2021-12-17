Mansfield residents will have fond memories of roller discos, wrestling events and the many live shows staged there.
The leisure centre closed in 2006 and Tesco now occupies the site on Chesterfield Road South.
Have a look through this gallery to see pictures from the opening ceremony in 1980 and some of the sports which took place there.
