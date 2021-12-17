The Leisure Centre was a popular addition to Mansfield when it opened in 1980.
12 pictures to bring back memories of Mansfield Leisure Centre

Mansfield Leisure Centre was affectionately known as ‘The Chocolate Box’ until it closed in 2006.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:55 pm

Mansfield residents will have fond memories of roller discos, wrestling events and the many live shows staged there.

The leisure centre closed in 2006 and Tesco now occupies the site on Chesterfield Road South.

Have a look through this gallery to see pictures from the opening ceremony in 1980 and some of the sports which took place there.

1. Basketball

Mansfield Leisure Centre Basketball Team, pictured here in 1981

2. Opening Ceremony

Did you attend on September 21, 1980?

3. Unveiling

Opening of the leisure centre by Frankie Vaughan

4. The Chocolate Box

The leisure centre hosted live acts such as Roy Chubby Brown, Jasper Carrot and wrestling shows. Did you visit in the 80's and 90's?

